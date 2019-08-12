Forrest General Hospital recognized by the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency

The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) recognized Forrest General Hospital at the 6th Annual Spero Awards on July 25, 2019 at the Hilton Jackson. The hospital was honoured as one of the hospital partners working with MORA to save lives and promote organ, eye and tissue donation.

“Forrest General Hospital’s staff always goes above and beyond to ensure that the families they serve are given the opportunity to make a decision in regards to donation. The awards presented to Forrest General Hospital are a true reflection of the dedication, the professionalism, and the heart of caring that is Forrest General Hospital and its staff. The commitment and partnership between Forrest General Hospital and the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) continues to grow stronger due to the desire to help the citizens and communities in the Hattiesburg area,” said Joel Stevens, Hospital Development Coordinator/Board Certified Procurement Transplant Coordinator (CPTC)

Forrest General received the following 2019 Spero Awards:

· Advanced Practice Nurse or Nurse Manager of the Year

Brad Pickering, CNP, Forrest General Hospital

· Physician Champion of the Year

Dr. Edward Pellerano, Forrest General Hospital

· Hospital Leadership of the Year Award

Gladys Wolff, MBAHA, Forrest General Hospital

· Most Supportive Organ & Tissue Hospital

Adrian Murry, a local donor mom, was chosen again as Volunteer of the Year. MORA also recognized Forrest General for participation in the Hospitals for Hope campaign. Hospitals of Hope is an awareness campaign intended to increase registrations for organ, eye, and tissue donation.

A total of 14 Spero Awards were presented to individuals and organizations from areas throughout the state as well as one Special Recognition Spero Award. The word “Spero” (Spā-rō) is Latin for “hope.” The title was chosen to reflect the hope that organ and tissue donation brings to those in need of a lifesaving organ or a life improving tissue transplant.