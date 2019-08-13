Foster backs Waller in GOP runoff for Mississippi governor

The candidate eliminated from the Republican primary for Mississippi governor is endorsing former state Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. for the party’s nomination.

State Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando on Tuesday announced his support of Waller, who’s competing with Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in an Aug. 27 runoff.

Reeves received 49% of the vote Aug. 6. Waller received 33% and Foster received 18%.

Foster and Waller have both said Mississippi should consider paying for highway improvements by increasing gasoline taxes and reducing other taxes. Both also said Mississippi should allow the working poor to purchase coverage in Medicaid, which would require federal approval. Reeves opposes those ideas.

In the Nov. 5 general election for governor, the Republican nominee will face Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two other candidates.