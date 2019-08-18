Galloway-Chandler-McKinney named a Best Practices agency

For the seventh consecutive year, Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance has been named a Best Practices agency, identifying the firm as a national industry leader.

Of the more than 20,000 independent agencies across the country, only 267 qualified as a Best Practices agency. The recognition comes from the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) and Atlanta-based management consulting firm Reagan Consulting.

“We’re pleased to be acknowledged by our industry’s leading professional organization,” states Managing Member Brandt Galloway. “This honor recognizes that at every level, Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance and its employees are committed to providing the best possible service and products for our clients. The fact that we’ve received the Best Practices designation seven years in a row speaks to the consistency of that commitment.”

IIABA and Reagan Consulting began analyzing the country’s leading agencies in 1993. Every third year, they select agencies for their study groups using an extensive ranking process that assesses 33 performance factors. Those chosen are each honored as a Best Practices agency. Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance was nominated by multiple carriers and associations and qualified based on its operational excellence.