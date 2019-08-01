Georgia Power orders nuclear fuel for newly designed reactor

Georgia Power has ordered nuclear fuel for its long-delayed expansion of Plant Vogtle, the nation’s first large-scale nuclear project in more than 30 years.
The fuel order was announced the day before its parent company reported second-quarter net income of $902 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
Atlanta-based Southern Co. said Wednesday that it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 80 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had been earnings of 72 cents per share.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info