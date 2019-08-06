Gift ensures Faulkner furnishings stay with Rowan Oak

William Faulkner’s desk, typewriter and day bed are still in the office of the late Nobel Prize-winning author’s Oxford home.
One of his legions of fans is making sure that ambiance is preserved. – by making sure that all of the furnishings in the antebellum house remain as “fixtures.”
Sandra Miller Black’s recent $500,000 gift helped the University of Mississippi ensure that all of Faulkner’s furnishings would remain in the home.
Faulkner’s house, which he named Rowan Oak in 1931, along with the outbuildings and land, was purchased by the university in 1974, but all furnishings remained the property of Faulkner’s extended family.
“I can’t imagine that the university didn’t already own all of this furniture, and it was just a shock to me that it could leave, that they could just pick it up in a truck and take it away,” Black said in a news release.
Black, an Ole Miss graduate, is married to John Black, a UM Foundation board member.
Mrs. Black and a group of friends in 1989 began attending the Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha Conference, a celebration of the author’s work that draws hundreds of visitors to Oxford from all over the world. Annually, Rowan Oak draws upwards of 60,000 visitors from all 50 states and more than 50 foreign countries.
Rowan Oak was built in 1844 and stands on some 29 acres just south of the Square and campus in Oxford.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info