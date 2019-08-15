Glenn Ledet joins Neel-Schaffer as Coastal Science Program Manager

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., announced Glenn Ledet, Jr., PE, has joined the firm and will serve as Program Manager for Coastal Science and Engineering, working out of Neel-Schaffer’s Baton Rouge office.

Ledet will be responsible for regional and corporate business development and project implementation of Coastal and Water Resources initiatives. Projects he will be responsible for include engineering, design and implementation of habitat restoration, marsh creation, shoreline protection, hydrologic restoration, and flood protection in Coastal Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states, from Texas to Florida and the East Coast to the Carolinas.

Ledet has 13 years of Coastal Engineering experience, including 10 with other consulting firms and three with Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, where he served two years as an Engineering Supervisor and one year as the Assistant Administrator of CPRA’s Operations Division.

He has extensive experience in program management and business development for a wide variety of Coastal projects and clients.

A Licensed Professional Engineer in Louisiana, Texas and North Carolina, Ledet holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from Louisiana State University.