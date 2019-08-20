Head Start early education programs launching on Gulf Coast

The Mississippi State University’s Extension Service is in the process of launching five Head Start early education centers on the Gulf Coast.
News outlets report extension service officials met with parents Monday in Biloxi. A news release from the university says the goal is to create a seamless transition for children from early care to kindergarten.
This is the first time the MSU Extension Service has offered direct child care services. It’s partnered with school districts and community organizations to help with the program.
The extension service got notice Aug. 1 that it would take over the Head Start programs. It’s been working since then to get food licenses and plan renovations and transportation.
A job fair Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings this week is being hosted to fill open positions.
