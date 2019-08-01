HORNE ranks No. 22 in Construction Executive’s Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms

HORNE LLP was recently selected as one of the Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms in the nation by Construction Executive Magazine. HORNE ranked #22 in the magazine’s first ever ranking of construction accounting firms.
“It’s an honor for our Construction team to be recognized as one of the best in the country. It is truly our passion and mission to serve our clients and friends in the construction industry, so to receive this validation for our work is very rewarding. We continue to grow every year and I’m looking forward to the future of our practice,” said Joel Bobo, Partner in Charge of Construction Services at HORNE.
The comprehensive ranking of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™ features breakouts and analysis accompanied by an article in which the leading accounting experts discuss their construction clients’ most pressing business concerns.
