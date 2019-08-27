IP recognizes team members for June and second quarter

IP Casino Resort Spa recognized team members for their service, dedication and work ethic, honoring the Team Members of the Month for June and the Second Quarter.
June’s honorees included team members Anslem Bogan Roberson (Food & Beverage, Bay View Café), Janet Crafton (Food & Beverage, Bay View Café), Wayne Morgan (Table Games), Laura Shoemake (Advertising), Trishten Thornton (Food & Beverage, Bakery) and Xavier Wilson (Food & Beverage, Banquets). Part-time team member honorees included Kira Ferguson (Senses Spa & Salon) and Wendy Myers (Direct Mail Marketing).
Second Quarter Team Leader honorees include team members Lisa DeMiller (Reservations Manager), Matthew Killinikos (Specialty Room Chef, thirty-two) and Chris Roche (Specialty Room Chef, Bay View Café).
