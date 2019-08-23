Jackson County Chamber name ANCHOR Awards recipients

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce presented its 11th annual ANCHOR Awards. One recipient was named from each of the four categories. This program was created to honor, reward, and celebrate the achievements of small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the community.

This year’s recipients:

Small Business Category 1 (50 or Less Employees) — Fletcher Construction Company, Inc.

Small Business Category 2 (51 to 200 Employees) — Chancellor, Inc.

Rookie Business (1 to 3 Years in Business) — BAZ Family Medical Clinic.

Nonprofit — Dream Program, Inc.

Other nomininees were:

Small Business Category 1 (50 or Less Employees) — AGJ Systems & Networks, Inc.; Coast Radio Group, Inc.; Dixie Glass Gulf Coast; Dronet Realty & Property Management, PLLC; Gibson Electric Motor Sales & Service, Inc.; Island Winds Title Company, LLC; Machado | Patano; Musaic Productions; Rovira Team Realty; South Mississippi Smiles; The Floor Trader Outlet.

Small Business Category 2 (51 to 200 Employees) — Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty; First Federal Savings & Loan; Gulf Coast Marine Supply; MCG Workforce Solutions, LLC; Zachry Industrial.

Rookie Business (1 to 3 Years in Business) — A-B Advocate Group, LLC; June Christine LLC; Visualize, LLC.

Nonprofit — Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County; Gulf Coast Human Resource Association; Jackson County Small Business Incubator; Jackson-George Regional Library System; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College – Jackson County Campus; Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA; Pascagoula Adult Learning Center; Providence Medical Group – South Coast Physicians; Singing River Health System Foundation; South Mississippi Contract Procurement Center.