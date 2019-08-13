Jackson trashes recycling, citing cost and market demand

Mississippi’s largest city will stop curbside recycling collections by month’s end.
Jackson Public Works Director Bob Miller tells the Clarion Ledger the program is indefinitely suspended, in part because China’s demand for recycled materials has fallen.
Officials say more than 300 cities nationwide have stopped curbside collections. Jackson is referring residents to private collectors and says it’s seeking drop-off alternatives. Residents will get at least one more curbside collection before Sept. 1.
Miller says while city has been spending $1.15 million annually for curbside pickup, less than a third of residents participate.
He says Jackson will consider restarting curbside recycling when the marketplace “reorganizes itself.”
Waste Management, which collects Jackson’s garbage and recycling, argues the city can’t cut recycling from its contract. Jackson officials disagree and haven’t paid for months.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info