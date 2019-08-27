JMAA appoints Pat Minor as new Hawkins Field airport manager

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has appointed Patrick “Pat” Minor as the new Hawkins Field Airport Manager.

Pat is a graduate of Jackson State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He furthered his education by obtaining a Masters of Public Administration degree from Belhaven University. He has well over 19 years of aviation experience in law enforcement, airport operations, aviation security, badging, and communication.

During his tenure with JMAA, he has served in numerous roles such as:

• Police Officer, that included security checks and inspecting buildings, facilities, grounds and other areas including gates and fencing to prevent trespass and ensure airport security.

• Operations Coordinator, in which he performed daily report self-inspections of major areas, including runway, taxiway, ramps, aircraft, refueling facilities, paved areas, safety areas, marking and lighting, security fencing and wildlife activity specific to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).

• Airport Security Specialist and most recently Communications Supervisor, in which he was responsible for developing and maintaining all procedures related to departmental duties and responsibilities to remain in compliance with federal, state, and JMAA regulations, rules and other standards as they relate to security, public safety, and law enforcement response in the Airport Operations Center.

“JMAA’s focus is to revitalize Hawkins Field Airport to be a contributor to economic development in the City of Jackson and Hinds County. Part of implementing this vision included the hiring of a Hawkins Field Airport Manager,” stated Darion Warren, JMAA Interim CEO. “Mr. Minor’s extensive background in airport operations and educational background are beneficial in effectively managing Hawkins Field Airport operations and successfully implementing its development strategy. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us to make our ‘Crown Jewel,’ Hawkins Field Airport, “an airportof choice” with Mr. Minor leading the way.”