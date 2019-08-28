JMAA names Hilliard as Chief Administration Officer

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has named LaSeine T. Hilliard as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Hilliard is a graduate of Southern University A & M College in Baton Rouge, LA with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and concentration in Marketing. She furthered her education by obtaining a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Public Administration (NASPAA Accredited) from Jackson State University in Jackson.

Serving just under five Mayoral Administrations for the City of Jackson, including Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Hilliard has twenty years invested in Public Administration. As the City of Jackson’s Deputy CAO, she served as the Principal Advisor to the Mayor and CAO on all matters of external funding from pre-submission to post award of an application. Her background in government has also allowed her to hold other positions such as the Director of the Mayor’s Youth Initiative, Grants Development Manager, and Grants Development Coordinator. Hilliard was also able to transfer that experience, knowledge and skills to the non-profit sector as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Asset Building Coalition (MsABC) and under her leadership the organization obtained its non-profit status.

Prior to becoming the CAO for JMAA, Hilliard served as the Management Assistant where she was responsible for the administration and facilitation of the Board of Commissioners’ process; administration of JMAA’s Internship Program; writing and submitting grant applications; and working with state and federal legislative consultants.

“The CAO will provide executive level leadership and will lead the organization’s internal administrative functions, which will include Information Technology, Human Resources, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and Procurement. The CAO role will also be vital in the overall execution of our strategy and process improvements that support our long-term and short-term efforts,” stated Darion Warren, JMAA Interim CEO.

“Hilliard’s experience as a Deputy CAO for the City of Jackson and recent experience as Management Assistant for the airport authority will serve as a foundation for her success as CAO and effectively lead our administrative efforts.”

Hilliard lives in Jackson with her daughter Sydney Logan. She is a proud life-long member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and worships at Jackson Revival Center Church.