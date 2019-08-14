Jones College names Alan Cook as Greene County Center Director

Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith and Workforce College Director, Jennifer Griffith named JC graduate, Alan Cook as the new, Greene County Center Director in Leakesville. The former Center Director, Richard Fleming retired July 1, and the Center’s Navigator and dual enrollment coordinator, Menyone Barrow has been the interim director.

Cook graduated from Greene County High School in 2001 and worked in various commercial, residential and industrial construction jobs. From 2008 until 2017, he worked for Universal Services in Leakesville and earned a general studies degree at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2003. Two years ago, Cook returned to Jones College to earn his Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Technology and has spent the last year as an instructor at MGCCC’s George County Center.

Being close to home with family is a benefit Cook said he is enjoying as the new Greene County Center Director. Additionally, he is looking forward to being involved with local school activities and seeing students succeed.