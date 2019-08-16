Jones College names Richardson as Clarke County Center Director

Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith and Dean of Workforce College, Jennifer Griffith named JC graduate, Reggie Richardson as the new, Clarke County Center Director in Stonewall. The former Center Director, Jody Buchanan left to work at Mississippi State University.

The former baseball coach and entrepreneur graduated from Enterprise High School in 1995 and came to Jones College on a baseball scholarship, while also earning his associate’s degree. William Carey University recruited Richardson to play baseball for the Crusaders where he earned his bachelor’s degree. Before beginning his coaching career, Richardson played one year of independent baseball in the Texas-Louisiana League.

He began his coaching career at Jones in 2000, helping to recruit the state championship team in 2002. Richardson spent the next year coaching at Southeast Lauderdale High School before earning his master’s degree from the University of West Alabama, while also coaching at East Central Community College. Richardson spent the next couple of years coaching at Pearl River Community College before returning to JC in 2007 to coach through the 2011 season. During this time, Richardson help build the Bobcat baseball team which laid the foundation for a long winning history, and nationally ranked team. In the 2011 season, the Bobcats were the national runner-up in the NJCAA Division 2 World Series.

In addition to coaching, Richardson and his wife, Blair who a dental hygienist, saw a need in the community and built The Teepee Childcare and Pre-School Center in Ellisville in 2012. He managed the facility for three years before returning to his coaching career at William Carey University and helped the Crusaders to a third-place finish in the NAIA World Series in 2017.

Richardson said he realizes the county is still recovering from the closing of Burlington Industries in Stonewall. He hopes to help in that process as the Center Director.

The Richardson’s have two children, Cole who is 13 and Jillian who is 10.