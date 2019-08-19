Journalist and political staffer Wayne Weidie dies at 78

Wayne Weidie (WEE-die) was 78 when he died Thursday at his home in Venice, Florida.
Weidie was publisher and editor of two Mississippi Gulf Coast newspapers, the Ocean Springs Record and the Gautier Independent, from 1970 to 1990, and wrote a syndicated Mississippi political column from 1972 to 1990.
He was chief of staff for Democratic U.S. Rep. Gene Taylor of Mississippi from 1990 to 2004. Weidie left that job to work as a government affairs consultant. After retiring in 2014, he published a political blog called the Weidie Report.
An obituary published by Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Venice, Florida, says a memorial service for Weidie will be Sept. 5 in Ocean Springs.
