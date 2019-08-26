Lewis named one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans

Carla Lewis, chief technology officer for C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, has been named one of the Magnolia State’s most influential African Americans by the Our Mississippi Honors organization.

Lewis was honored Aug. 23 along with 24 other African American business, education, government and community leaders, including Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves, University of Southern Mississippi President Dr. Rodney D. Bennett and Dr. William Bynum Jr., president of Jackson State University.

All honorees attended the 2nd annual awards program at the Hilton Hotel on East County Line Road in Jackson, where six prominent and successful business and community leaders were recognized with Legacy Lifetime achievement awards. The organization showcases diversity in businesses and individuals.

With more than 23 years of technology and management experience, Lewis is responsible for all aspects of information technology operations, network operations and customer operations at C Spire, including software development for sales and service, product delivery, and billing, call centers, core network, data centers and access and deployment.

Our Mississippi Honors founder and Tupelo publisher Wesley Wells said Lewis and the other honorees were selected for the award by an internal committee and an independent panel of business and community leaders from among nominees in six different categories, including business, education, politics, religion, media and servant leadership.

Lewis resides in Brandon with her husband, Richard, and daughter Breana. She is actively involved in community service as a member of the Junior League of Jackson and with her local church, True Vine Baptist Church, where she leads and serves in various ministries.