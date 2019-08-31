Martin Crump nationally recognized by Best Lawyers in America

Davis & Crump Attorneys at Law has announced that Martin Crump has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 26th edition of The Best Lawyers in America for his work in product liability litigation. The Best Lawyers organization compiles consensus opinions of respected lawyers in making their determinations.

Crump’s professional abilities have been evaluated and recommended by attorneys who are the leaders in the same geographical region and practice areas. Crump has received this distinction by Best Lawyers since 2016. In addition to being the President-elect of the Mississippi Association for Justice, Crump currently chairs the 3M Combat Arms Earplugs litigation group and is immediate past chair of the Section on Toxic, Environmental, and Pharmaceutical Torts with the American Association for Justice.

Mark Davis, of Davis & Crump says, “Martin is an outstanding lawyer whose litigation skills and leadership abilities continue to impress and earn the respect of judges and attorneys alike. He is handling some of the largest and most complex litigations across the country.”

For the third year in a row, Davis & Crump, based in Gulfport, has received a First Tier ranking by US News & World Report — Best Law Firms in Mississippi. Davis & Crump is a leader in handling complex cases involving pharmaceutical litigation, defective medical devices, personal injury, environmental and toxic torts, product liability, nursing home neglect, workers’ compensation, employment law, and more. Its attorneys represent individuals and families across the country who have suffered injury or wrongful death caused by the negligence of others.