Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay announces employee promotions

The Ridgeland-based accounting firm of Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay announced the promotions of two staff members – Samantha Gill, CPA and Miya Bates.
Samantha Gill, CPA, has been promoted to senior auditor. After an internship with MCL, Gill joined the firm full-time in 2016 providing audit and attestation services with a primary focus on rural development, construction, nonprofit organizations, and multi-family housing projects. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Accounting at the University of Southern Mississippi and became a licensed CPA 2017.
Miya Bates has been promoted to senior auditor. Bates joined the firm full-time in 2014 following a spring internship with firm. She provides audit and attestation services with a primary focus on rural development, multi-family housing, nonprofit organizations, and contracts process. She earned her bachelor’s in Accounting from USM and a master’s in Accounting from Mississippi College.
Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay has offices in Ridgeland and Yazoo City.
