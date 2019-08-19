Mayor seeks help finding men who bedded down in flower bed

The mayor of one Mississippi town is putting out an all-plants bulletin.
It’s an effort to find four unknown men who flopped down in a flower bed that the city of Oxford maintains on the town square.
Mayor Robyn Tannehill on Sunday posted surveillance video on Twitter of the four men leaping into, sitting in and rolling around the planting.
Tannehill is appealing for people to “help me find these jerks so I can inform them of the planning, work and sweat that goes into making our square beautiful.”
The mayor writes that the city has previously arrested someone for defacing flower beds on the square.
