McNeel awarded NCARB President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

The National Council of Architectural Registration Boards has awarded its highest honor to Jackson architect Richard McNeel, chief executive officer of JBHM Architecture, P.A. He is first Mississippi Architect to receive national honor for service to architecture.

McNeel is one of 12 national awardees this year and the first Mississippian to receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service — specifically for his commitment to architectural regulation and NCARB’s mission to protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare. The award recognizes individuals who have dedicated a large part of their careers, energy and wisdom to benefit the work of NCARB, the public and the profession.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this recognition from NCARB and the many accomplished professionals who serve the organization,” McNeel said. “I am also thankful to NCARB for the multitude of developmental opportunities and experiences that have helped me grow as an architect and a leader. This award would not have been possible without the support and dedication of my JBHM colleagues, who have helped build our team into one of the finest and most respected architectural firms in the Southeast.”

A lifelong proponent of quality education, training and testing for architects, McNeel is an active member of NCARB. He chaired and helped develop the national architect’s exam for 13 years. He also serves Chair of the Architectural Advisory board of Mississippi State University’s School of Architecture. As a JBHM leader, his priorities include creating developmental opportunities for interns and devoting his time to mentor young professionals.