McNeel, Clements join Renasant Community Board

Renasant announced that Niles McNeel and Joel Clements have joined the Community Board in Starkville.

McNeel is a graduate of Mississippi State University College of Business and Industry, and The University of Mississippi where he obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 1972. He has served on the Board of Directors for both the Mississippi State University Alumni Association and Alumni Foundation, and has served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant. He was selected as a Law Clerk with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for Judge J.P. Coleman, and was elected District Attorney in the Fifth Circuit Court District of Mississippi. McNeel has also served on the Renasant Bank Corporate Board of Directors from 1999 to 2019.

Clements is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. He has over forty years of banking experience. Clements has served as a Board Member for Mississippi State University Foundation, Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation, and Chairman of the Board for Mississippi Bankers’ Association. He is a member of Bulldog Club, M-Club Alumni Association, American Institute of CPA’s, Mississippi Society of CPA’s Mississippi Bankers Association, and First Baptist Church where he is a Deacon.