Meade W. Mitchell elected revenue officer

Butler Snow attorney Meade W. Mitchell has been elected revenue officer of the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section (TIPS).

The purpose of TIPS, one of the largest ABA sections, is to promote the objectives of the association and to serve those involved in tort and insurance law by bringing together lawyers of diverse backgrounds and practices through leadership, professional excellence and improving the civil justice system. TIPS is unique within the ABA and the legal community because of its focus on balance and diversity, bringing together plaintiffs, defense, corporate and in-house counsel to tackle issues confronting the profession. TIPS enriches the tort, trial and insurance fields of law through CLE programs, comprehensive periodicals, leading-edge publications and innovative online resources.

Mitchell is an accomplished litigator and concentrates his practice on product liability defense, toxic tort defense, transportation law/trucking defense, energy litigation, insurance coverage and personal injury defense.

Mitchell has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® for product liability litigation – defendants, by Super Lawyers® as a Mid-South Super Lawyer for class action/mass torts and as a Top 50 Mississippi Super Lawyers and by Martindale-Hubbell® with an AV-Preeminent Peer Review rating. He has also been recognized in the Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 and as an Outstanding Young Lawyer of Mississippi by The Mississippi Bar.

Mitchell is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation, and a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel, the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel, the Lex Mundi Legal Network, The Mississippi Bar, the Capital Area Bar Association, the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, the Defense Research Institute, the Trucking Industry Defense Association and the Transportation Lawyers Association. He received both his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi.

The ABA is one of the world’s largest voluntary professional organizations, with more than 400,000 members and 3,500 entities. It is committed to serving its members, improving the legal profession, eliminating bias, enhancing diversity and advancing the rule of law throughout the United States and around the world.