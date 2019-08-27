Melanie Livingston appointed to NAEYC Accreditation Council

Delta Health Alliance is pleased to announce that Melanie Livingston, Education/Quality/Training Manager, has been appointed to the Accreditation Council for the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

NAEYC is the national voice of the early childhood community. The organization works to promote high-quality early learning for all young children, birth through age 8, by connecting early childhood practice, policy, and research. NAEYC believes that all young children thrive and learn in a society dedicated to ensuring they reach their full potential. The Council for NAEYC Accreditation is comprised of nine appointed members serving staggered three-year terms, reporting directly to the Governing Board.

“Melanie’s appointment to the NAEYC Accreditation Council is a reflection of the valuable knowledge she’s gained by being on the front lines of early childhood education here in the Mississippi Delta and beyond,” said Dr. Karen Matthews, President and CEO of Delta Health Alliance. “Her expertise will be as valuable to the mission of NAEYC as it has been here in our day-to-day work with children in the Delta region.”

Livingston, who is originally from Rolling Fork, has been with Delta Health Alliance for three years. She holds B.S. and B.A. degrees from the University of Mississippi and Delta State University. She has also earned a Masters degree in Education from Delta State. Prior to her work at Delta Health Alliance, Melanie worked in the child care field at the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, and Lakeside Preschool, among others.