Memorial Hospital at Gulfport names McCoo, VP, Human Resources

Memorial Hospital has named Myron S. McCoo, JD, as Vice President, Human Resources.

McCoo comes to Memorial with more than 20 years of Human Resources experience, most recently as the Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN, and Associate Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Diversity Officer at UC Health-Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition, McCoo has previously served as Senior Director of Human Resources at Yale New Haven Health System (Bridgeport Hospital) in Bridgeport, CT, as well as Director of Human Resources at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA.

McCoo is responsible for the HR vision, leadership, strategy and operations to support the business needs and the strategic initiatives of Memorial. He will be working collaboratively with Administration and assumes overall responsibility for the administrative supervision of Human Resources, Employee Relations, Compensation and Benefits, Employee Health, Professional Development, Human Resource Information System (HRIS), and Community and Corporate Relations.