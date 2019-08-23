Memorial Hospital at Gulfport receives award

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Memorial earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.

Additionally, Memorial received the association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award for meeting quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.