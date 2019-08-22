Millsaps College partners with MSU on dual degree program

A new partnership between Millsaps College and the Bagley College of Engineering at Mississippi State University offers students the opportunity to earn degrees from both institutions in a range of academic disciplines. The partnership is outlined in a formal agreement recently signed by Dr. Robert Pearigen, president of Millsaps College, and Dr. Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University.

As outlined in the agreement, the program offers a new path by which students at Millsaps can complete a degree in math, physics, chemistry, biology, geology, or a related major, and an additional degree in engineering from Mississippi State in the minimum amount of time. Degrees can be earned at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

“We are proud to enter this new partnership with Mississippi State, and to offer our students a new pathway to earning degrees in the STEM fields,” said Pearigen. “This is a tremendous opportunity for students to combine the value of a smaller institution and its personalized, experience-driven education with the benefits found in a larger university and its strong reputation in engineering.”

Students who pursue the dual degree program can be admitted to both schools. The first two to three years would be spent at Millsaps completing coursework toward a bachelor of science degree, followed by matriculation to the Bagley College of Engineering to complete remaining courses required for an engineering degree. The program also supports graduate level work, combining a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps with a master of engineering or master of science degree from MSU.

“Partnerships such as this are critical in providing students with important options,” Pearigen said. “We look forward to working with Mississippi State to produce a new generation of engineers, equipped with the vitally important skills of critical thinking combined with the sciences, who can enter the workforce ready to succeed.”

The agreement is effective immediately.