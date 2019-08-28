Mississippi Board of Nursing reappoints Collins to board

The Mississippi Board of Nursing has announced the board reappointment of Ms. Jan Collins, Executive Director of the Madison County Business League & Foundation. Collins serves as the consumer representative to the Board.

“I am excited to continue my service to the MS Board of Nursing,” Collins said. “Mississippi’s nurses are the epitome of dedication, service and professionalism. It is my honor to be associated with these distinguished medical professionals.”

“The Mississippi Board of Nursing and our staff members are pleased to continue our work and association with Ms. Jan Collins as she helps lead the practice of nursing across the state,” said Phyllis Polk Johnson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Board of Nursing. “She brings a wealth of consumer experience to our organization, and we are grateful for her willingness to serve her community in this manner.”

Collins is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. She has led the Madison County Business League & Foundation since 2009.