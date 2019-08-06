Mississippi Coast Coliseum closer to having hotel

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center could have a hotel operating on its Biloxi beachfront property as early as the fall of 2021.
Mississippi news outlets report that the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a 99-year lease between the Coliseum Commission and a developer. The 150-room hotel would be under the Marriott flag.
Coast Coliseum officials have for years been talking about the need to build a hotel on the property to make the facility more competitive in attracting meetings.
