Mississippi companies are cited and ordered to pay employees

Federal officials say two south Mississippi companies have been ordered to pay employees for labor violations that included failing to pay overtime.
The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced the decision involving Doleac Electrical Co. and Maxem Health Urgent Care.
Hattiesburg-based Doleac was ordered to pay $37,060 back in wages to 32 employees for what authorities say were violations that occurred during a project at the VA Medical Center in Biloxi.
Officials say Maxem Health Urgent Care, which operates Picayune Urgent Care Clinic and Petal Urgent Care, will pay $147,622 to 16 employees for violations found by the Department of Labor.
