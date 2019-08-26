Mississippi Councilman wants park renamed after teen victim

A Mississippi councilman says he wants to rename a park after a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet.
News outlets report Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposed the renaming of Remembrance Park after Jalesia Everett.
Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes says Everett was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Stokes says he wants to name the park in her honor to keep her and her dreams alive. He also says he wants to capture the person who killed her.
The council approved a $2,500 reward last week for any information that would lead to an arrest. The council will vote Tuesday on whether the park should be renamed after Everett.
Everett’s stepfather Kennis Summers believes a dispute over a $15 radio led to the shooting.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info