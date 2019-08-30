The Mississippi Lottery Corp.has selected a world-renowned vendor to provide two major lottery gaming services: a central gaming system that will generate tickets for computerized draw games and the printing service for instant scratch-off tickets. This is a major operational milestone for the MLC.
The MLC Board of Directors on Friday approved entering into a contractual agreement with IGT Global Solutions Corporation. IGT will provide a central gaming system, telecommunications, retailer terminals, peripherals and other related services. In addition, IGTwill design instant games, print tickets, provide warehousing, distribution and other related services.
The MLC said the selection of IGT is a “pivotal step” moving forward to provide instant tickets and online drawing games such as Powerball and Mega Millions. The MLC anticipates sales for instant ticket games to begin no later than Dec. 1, and online drawing games to begin in the first quarter of 2020.
Meanwhile, applications are being accepted for retailers wanting to sell tickets.
Tickets will be sold primarily in convenience stores, gas stations, supermarkets, grocery stores, tobacco/beer stores, as well as a variety of other types of retail businesses. Licensed casinos are also applicable.
Applicants must pass background checks and provide a letter of credit or bond for $8,000.
The lottery corporation hopes to have 1,500 retailers, starting with 500 selling the scratch-off tickets by April 1.
The first $80 million of lottery proceeds will go toward the state highway fund to help with the state’s infrastructure, with the remaining going to the the education enhancement fund. That deal is in place for the first 10 years of the lottery. After that, the first $80 million will go to the general fund.
