Mississippi man gets 110 years in U-Haul robbery, stabbing

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for robbing a U-Haul store and attempting to kill two women inside of it.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 32-year-old Corey Taylor also was sentenced this month to an additional 10 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon. Court documents say Taylor and codefendant Jeremy Jermaine Carter robbed the store in 2015 with a third person who has yet to be identified.
They say the men cut and stabbed the women, and stole their cellphones and $110 in cash. The documents say they fled on foot, leaving a trail of evidence including clothing and the knives used in the crime.
Carter was sentenced last year to 25 years in prison on similar charges.
