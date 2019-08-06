Mississippi officer fired for sex with teen won’t get appeal

The Mississippi Supreme Court says it won’t hear an appeal case from a former officer who was fired in 2015 for having sex with a teenager.
The Hattiesburg American reports former Hattiesburg officer Clint Breland has filed several wrongful termination appeals, requesting reinstatement and back pay. Each appeal was denied. The court said Thursday they won’t hear the case because the city followed all procedures.
Court records show Breland was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old several times while on duty and using his position to get her traffic tickets dismissed. He admitted to having sex with the teen but denied the other allegations.
Breland was fired for untruthfulness, conduct unbecoming an officer, neglect of duty, abuse of city time and other reasons.
