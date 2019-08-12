Mississippi school district stops using corporal punishment

The Oxford Eagle reports the punishment was nixed from the school district’s policy during a board meeting last week. Assistant Superintendent Patrick Robinson initially requested to consider the removal in June. Robinson told the school board then that administrators felt corporal punishment was ineffective and were concerned about possible legal issues. One such issue is that corporal punishment can’t be used on certain students with disabilities.
Corporal punishment still is allowed under state law. Superintendent Adam Pugh says there are more effective discipline measures the district can take. He said it’s been phased out over the years and mostly used when parents insisted.
Information from: Oxford Eagle, http://www.oxfordeagle.com
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info