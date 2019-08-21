Mississippi sheriff who lost primary resigns amid inquiry

A northeast Mississippi sheriff unseated in the Democratic primary election earlier this month has resigned abruptly, amid an investigation by the state auditor’s office.
Also, a day after Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigned on Tuesday, Republican Andy Hood quit the race Wednesday, leaving Democratic nominee Kevin Crook unopposed for sheriff in the November general election.
Local news outlets report a video surfaced before the Aug. 6 Democratic primary showing a county jail inmate assembling a sign with Cantrell’s name on it. Cantrell has denied wrongdoing.
Logan Reeves, a spokesman for state Auditor Shad White, says investigators sent an affidavit to the Monroe County prosecutor summarizing findings. Reeves says it’s the office’s understanding that Cantrell resigned as a result of the investigation.
County supervisors will name an interim sheriff Friday.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info