Mississippi steps toward scrapping high school history test

Mississippi education officials are taking another step toward scrapping a now-required U.S. history test.
The state Commission on School Accreditation voted unanimously on Monday to recommend to the state Board of Education that Mississippi stop giving the test to high school students.
Students formerly had to pass exams in history, English, algebra and biology to graduate. Now, there are alternate routes to graduate, but some Mississippi students still don’t earn a diploma because they failed one or more tests.
Teacher groups and others who say students are overtested are seeking the change.
The history test also counts in Mississippi’s A-to-F grading system for high schools and districts.
The state Board of Education plans to seek public comment before voting later this year.
No changes will take place this school year
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info