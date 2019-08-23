Mississippi Trucking Association Foundation awards 30 scholarships

The Mississippi Trucking Association Foundation Scholarship Program awarded 30 scholarships to children of Mississippi Trucking Association member employees for the 2019 – 2020 school year.
Scholarships are offered through the Mississippi Trucking Association Foundation, the H. Dean Cotton Endowment, the John Fayard Endowment, the R. Gene Holmes Endowment, the G. Larry Kerr Endowment the Mike McLarty Endowment, and the Vernon G. Sawyer Endowment.
This year, MTA had 3 separate scholarship awards ceremonies. (Jackson, Hattiesburg, and Tupelo)
Jackson-area recipients: Shelby Sterling of Brookhaven, Brendan McEwen of Brookhaven, Colton Meadows of Hazlehurst (H. Larry Kerr Endowment), Caleb Carpenter of Clinton, Jake Reynolds of Madison, Noah Allen of Brandon, Amethyst Lowe of Jackson (G. Larry Kerr Endowment), Benton Grubbs of Brandon, Parker Lee of Clinton, Julia McKinney of Brandon, Lennis Barlow of Madison, Cade Carpenter of Clinton, Ashley Eaves of Madison, Thomas Hulett of Florence, Aysia Warner of Jackson, Preston Middleton of Wesson (H. Dean Cotton Endowment), Tamiya Thomas of Crystal Springs (H. Dean Cotton Endowment), and Will Foreman of Brandon(Mike McLarty Endowment).
Hattiesburg-area recipents: Dennis Stevenson Jr. of Saucier, Austin Aultman of Seminary, Kara Forman of Liberty, Graham Evans of Wiggins (John Fayard Endowment), Hunter Dyess of Laurel and Carlie Passman of Jayess.
Tupelo-area recipents: Carlos Morales of Ripley (Mike McLarty Endowment), Chad Kinnision of Olive Branch, Kenley Stephens of Amory, Melanie Moore of Caledonia, Victoria Fox of Tupelo, and Samantha Kellum of West Point
