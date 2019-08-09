Mississippi Walmart reopens after fatal worker shooting

A northern Mississippi Walmart has reopened to customers after a gunman described as a disgruntled worker shot and killed two store managers.
The Commercial Appeal reports the store has announced that it reopened its pharmacy and grocery side Thursday. The store have been closed since the July 30 attack, though employees returned to work Monday.
Authorities say 39-year-old Martez Tarrell Abram fatally shot the coworkers and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite has said Abram was a disgruntled worker. He had recently been suspended after showing a knife to a coworker.
Abram underwent surgery at a hospital and was set to be turned over to authorities once he sufficiently recovered. It’s unclear if he’s been taken into custody yet.
