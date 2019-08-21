Mississippi woman ordered to pay $2M in wrongful death

A Mississippi woman whose loose donkey caused a fatal car crash has been ordered to pay more than $2 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports K.K. Henderson Kent was sued by Sandra Santos, whose 19-year-old son, Jose Escudero, died last year in the crash involving Kent’s donkey.

Escudero was driving on an unlit road when he collided with the donkey. Escudero veered off the road, hitting a tree, and was found dead in the car.

The lawsuit said Kent knew her livestock enclosure was defective, with pieces broken or missing. The lawsuit says several motorists had complained to law enforcement about Kent’s livestock roaming the road but she ignored warnings from authorities.

The outlet says Kent couldn’t be reached for comment as of Friday.