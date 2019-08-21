Mississippi woman ordered to pay $2M in wrongful death

A Mississippi woman whose loose donkey caused a fatal car crash has been ordered to pay more than $2 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports K.K. Henderson Kent was sued by Sandra Santos, whose 19-year-old son, Jose Escudero, died last year in the crash involving Kent’s donkey.
Escudero was driving on an unlit road when he collided with the donkey. Escudero veered off the road, hitting a tree, and was found dead in the car.
The lawsuit said Kent knew her livestock enclosure was defective, with pieces broken or missing. The lawsuit says several motorists had complained to law enforcement about Kent’s livestock roaming the road but she ignored warnings from authorities.
The outlet says Kent couldn’t be reached for comment as of Friday.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info