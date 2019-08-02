Morgan joins Atmos Energy

Bobby Morgan, has joined Atmos Energy Corporation as Vice President Public Affairs for the Mississippi Division. Bobby previously served Governor Phil Bryant for the past four years as Director of Public Affairs and as Governor Bryant’s Senior Economic Development Policy Advisor. He also served as the Governor’s designee for the Southern States Energy Board, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Delta Regional Authority. Prior to joining the governor’s office, Bobby served as Communications Director for the Mississippi Republican Party and began his career in Washington, D.C. where he served as an intern for former Congressman Chip Pickering, Senator Roger Wicker, the lobbying firm BGR Group, and the Republican Governor’s Association. Bobby is a native of Mississippi – an Air Force kid born at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. He left Mississippi at age 6, moving to Italy for four years and then Turkey for three years before his parents retired to the Florida panhandle. Bobby obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with a minor in English from the University of Mississippi.
