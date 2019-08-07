MPB welcomes four new Board members

Mississippi Public Broadcasting welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors during its regularly scheduled board meeting July 23. A fourth new member confirmed his board assignment July 24. The Board will serve for fiscal year 2020.

The new members are:

Dr. William Bynum, president of Jackson State University. A native of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Bynum earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Davidson College, where he also minored in education. He earned his master’s and Ph.D. in sociology from Duke University. Bynum has previously served as president of Mississippi Valley State University, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Services at Morehouse College, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and associate vice president and dean of students at Clark Atlanta University.

Whitney Lipscomb, Deputy Chief of Staff and Counsel to Gov. Phil Bryant. Lipscomb previously practiced law at Balch & Bingham LLP in Gulfport. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University. Prior to law school, Lipscomb worked as the Finance Director for Congressman Stephen Fincher’s first campaign and served a stint on Capitol Hill as a Running Start Fellow.

Richard Sawyer, Director of Choirs and the Fine Arts Department Chair at Ocean Springs High School as well as the Director of Music at First Presbyterian Church, Pascagoula. Sawyer studied voice and performance at the Eastman School of Music, The University of Southern Mississippi and The University of South Alabama. Sawyer has performed in several lead opera roles throughout the country, and he is also an accomplished recitalist.

Dr. Shawn Mackey, Deputy Executive Director for Programs and Accountability for the Mississippi Community College Board. Mackey is a three-time graduate of Delta State University with bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and psychology and a master’s degree in social science education. He received his doctor of education degree from the University of Memphis in the area of Higher Education Administration. He has worked in non-profit for eight years and in higher education for 10 years as an instructor and Assistant Dean of Career Technical Education at Coahoma Community College.

Continuing MPB Board members are Pete Smith, Bob Sawyer and David Allen.