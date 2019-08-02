MSCPA announces new officers for 2019-2020

Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants announces its new officers for 2019-2020. They were elected June 22, 2019 during the MSCPA Annual Business Meeting.

The officers are:

Donna Bruce, Chairman BKD, LLP, Jackson

Annette Pridgen, Vice Chairman/Chairman-Elect Jackson State University (Ret.), Jackson

Tom Walker, Secretary Jones Walker LLP, Jackson

Kimberly Williams, Treasurer Medical Management Services, Ridgeland

Beth Burgess, At-Large Board Member The Burgess Group, PA, Flowood

With more than 2,700 members, the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA) is the largest professional organization serving the needs of Mississippi CPAs and aspiring CPAs. MSCPA represents the majority of Mississippi CPAs in public practice, business & industry, government and education. We support our members through a variety of education, advocacy, networking, leadership, and volunteer initiatives.