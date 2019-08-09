MVSU names Golden as Provost/ Vice President for Academic Affairs

President Dr. Jerryl Briggs has announced Dr. Kathie Stromile Golden as Mississippi Valley State University’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA).

Briggs extended the offer to Golden earlier this week following an extensive national search. She will officially begin in her new role on Aug. 15.

As Provost/VPAA, Golden will serve as the institution’s chief academic officer, possessing broad responsibilities for articulating an academic vision, which includes providing high-level leadership to all academic areas, and administering and enhancing educational programs reflective of the University’s mission.

As a member of the institution’s Executive and Extended Cabinets, Golden will also play an integral role in the overall management of the institution and will advise President Briggs on pertinent issues relating to the University, its governing board and various accrediting agencies.

Golden, who most recently served as the Director of International Programs and Special Assistant to the President’s Office at MVSU, said she is looking forward to meeting the opportunities and challenges that accompany the position.

She has more than 40 years of academic experience, has published numerous conference papers and scholarly articles and is the recipient of numerous national, state and international awards.

Golden received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in Political Science from Southern University (Baton Rouge) in 1974 and 1975, respectively. She earned a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Kentucky in 1987.