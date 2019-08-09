MVSU names Golden as Provost/ Vice President for Academic Affairs

President Dr. Jerryl Briggs has announced Dr. Kathie Stromile Golden as Mississippi Valley State University’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA).
Briggs extended the offer to Golden earlier this week following an extensive national search. She will officially begin in her new role on Aug. 15.
As Provost/VPAA, Golden will serve as the institution’s chief academic officer, possessing broad responsibilities for articulating an academic vision, which includes providing high-level leadership to all academic areas, and administering and enhancing educational programs reflective of the University’s mission.
As a member of the institution’s Executive and Extended Cabinets, Golden will also play an integral role in the overall management of the institution and will advise President Briggs on pertinent issues relating to the University, its governing board and various accrediting agencies.
Golden, who most recently served as the Director of International Programs and Special Assistant to the President’s Office at MVSU, said she is looking forward to meeting the opportunities and challenges that accompany the position.
She has more than 40 years of academic experience, has published numerous conference papers and scholarly articles and is the recipient of numerous national, state and international awards.
Golden received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in Political Science from Southern University (Baton Rouge) in 1974 and 1975, respectively. She earned a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Kentucky in 1987.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info