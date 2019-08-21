New Mississippi boat maker invests $1.6M and hires 75

A new company has begun making boats in northeast Mississippi and hired 75 people.
Avid Boats in Amory says it’s investing $1.6 million to make aluminum bass boats and center console bay boats. Avid plans to make 750 boats next year and 1,500 annually by 2022.
President Phillip Faulkner previously founded Amory boat maker NauticStar.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is giving Avid $218,000 for building improvements and $75,000 for worker training. Amory and Monroe County are giving property tax breaks estimated at $400,000 over 10 years.
Avid will be eligible for a state worker income tax rebate because average workers will earn more than $43,300 a year. Avid could collect $1.3 million over 10 years.
