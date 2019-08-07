Nikki Moon appointed as president of Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners

Coastal Mississippi has announced the appointment of Nikki Moon as President of its Board of Commissioners. Moon will lead fellow Coastal Mississippi commissioners, charged with overseeing the promotion of the tri-county region as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports and business visitors to the area.
With 30 years of experience at the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau as Vice President of Sales & Service, and having served on the Board of Destinations International, Moon now owns and operates Bay Town Inn in Bay St. Louis, serves as President on the Hancock Chamber Board, and has a passion for giving back to the community and hosting visitors to Coastal Mississippi.
