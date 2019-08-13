Oxford becomes latest Mississippi government to ban kratom

Another north Mississippi government is banning the sale of kratom, a legal but unregulated herbal product.
The Oxford Eagle reports the city banned sale of synthetic kratom products immediately beginning Aug. 6.
Thirty or more Mississippi cities and counties have criminalized possession of kratom, although a bill to ban it statewide failed earlier this year in the Legislature.
Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutcheon proposed the ban in May, telling aldermen police responded to a death in April in which kratom was a contributing factor.
Kratom is produced from the leaves of a tropical tree and consumed as a powder, liquid or capsules.
Supporters of kratom say it provides safe pain relief and can combat anxiety disorders. Some kratom users also say it manages the withdrawal symptoms of opioids.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info