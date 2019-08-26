Planters Bank names Alan Hargett Chief Executive Officer

Planters Bank announces that Alan Hargett is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2019. Hargett, a native of Ruleville, began his banking career with Planters as a management trainee in the Planters Indianola office in 1989 the same year he earned his Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University.

He became a commercial lender before being named President of Planters Ruleville office. He was later promoted to Chief Credit Officer for the bank before being named President and Chief Operating Officer in 2018. He is a member of the Planters Board of Directors and serves on the board and executive committee of the Mississippi Bankers Association. Hargett recently served on the American Bankers Association Agriculture and Rural Banking Committee.

Jimmy Clayton, current Chief Executive Officer, will remain as Chairman of the Board. Clayton has been with Planters for 43 years and has served as Chief Executive Officer for the past 35 years.

Hargett is a member of the Indianola Rotary Club and serves as a Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Indianola. He is a former board member and officer of the Indianola Educational Foundation. He and his wife Leigh are the parents of two sons, Luke and Maddox.