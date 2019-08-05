Prosecutor: Woman killed after saying she would keep baby

A prosecutor says a 33-year-old Mississippi man killed his 21-year-old pregnant girlfriend after finding out she was not going to give the baby up for adoption.
A judge ruled Friday there was enough evidence to keep murder and kidnapping charges against Terence Sample and hold him in jail while awaiting a trial even though Sample’s lawyer said the state crime lab hasn’t determined the cause of death for McKayla Winston.
Winston was found dead in early July on a road in Holmes County.
The Clarion Ledger reports that prosecutors told the judge cellphone messages and other evidence showed Sample and Winston met the night of June 28 when Winston was last seen.
Authorities say Sample told investigators he hadn’t spoken to Winston in at least three weeks.
