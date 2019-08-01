Prosecutors say arrests hit northeast Mississippi drug ring

Federal prosecutors say arrests in recent days targeted a Mississippi drug trafficking ring under investigation since 2016.
In a sworn statement, ATF Agent Frank B. Elliott says the group led by Jeremy Mairidith of Verona sold “a significant portion” of methamphetamine and marijuana distributed in northeast Mississippi.
Mairidith pleaded not guilty on Monday to a four-count indictment on drug and gun charges. He’s jailed without bail. Lawyer John Robbins said Thursday that Mairidith “maintains his innocence on these charges.”
He’s one of eight people indicted. Law enforcement officials expect more arrests.
The indictment centers around methamphetamine mailed from California in May. Authorities say they intercepted the box and replaced most of the methamphetamine. Mairidith and two others were first arrested on state drug charges after delivery to a Tupelo house.
